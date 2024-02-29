GLOBE TELECOM, Inc., through its data center unit, is aiming to expand the capacity of its data centers by six times from the current 22 megawatts (MW), the telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

“The country’s capacity today is roughly around 60 megawatts. So, the 124-megawatt project in Fairview, which represents one of the country’s largest data centers to date, plus the six megawatts of IT capacity of STT Cavite, are really going to help strategically position the Philippines as the next data center hub in Southeast Asia,” Carlomagno E. Malana, president and chief executive officer of STT GDC Philippines, said in a media release.

STT GDC Philippines is Globe’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

STT GDC Philippines is scaling up its data center growth after reaching about 83% rack utilization across its operations, signifying the efficiency and reliability of its services, Globe said.

The company will increase its current information technology capacity load by over sixfold to more than 150 MW from the 22 MW capacity.

“With specific targets set to attain 33 MW by 2025 and 52 MW by 2026, this expansion is designed to propel STT GDC Philippines into its next phase of growth,” Globe said.

To date, STT GDC Philippines has five operational data centers in the Philippines which includes its data centers in Fairview and Cavite which will be operational by 2025.

“This move signifies the Philippines’ readiness to host global cloud providers and provide efficient data management solutions locally. That way, we can support the Philippines’ digital transformation ambitions within the next few years,” Globe said.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company fell by P4 or 0.23% to end at P1,726 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose