PAMPANGA-BASED Laus Group of Companies (LGC) is considering installing solar-powered systems in more of its facilities across Luzon after adopting solar energy solutions for two of its main flagship businesses.

“This is only the beginning. We will continue to find ways to operate our facilities wherever possible through alternative energy as well as projects that will help us become more responsible caretakers of this planet,” LGC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco said in a media release on Monday.

LGC recently partnered with PHILERGY German Solar for the installation of solar power systems in the building of Carworld, Inc. and Corporate Guarantee and Insurance Co.

The two solar-powered systems can independently produce around 500 kilowatt-peak of electricity, which generates 50% savings on electricity bills, the company said.

“We at the Laus Group of Companies are dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability. We are committed to transitioning to utilizing renewable energy sources wherever feasible,” Ms. Laus-Velasco said.

The conglomerate’s businesses span the industries of automotives, nonlife insurance, media, food, and hospitality. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera