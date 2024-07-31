THE NATIONAL Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) on Wednesday placed the Luzon grid under yellow alert after turbine failures at two coal-fired power plants.

The alert level was from 2-4 p.m. and from 5-10 p.m., according to a 1p.m. advisory.

Available capacity was 12,969 megawatts (MW), while peak demand hit 11,768 MW.

The grid operator said Sual coal-fired power plant unit 2 had tripped, due to a possible boiler tube leak.

GNPower Dinginin unit 2 started to ramp down at 11 a.m. and was targeted for emergency shutdown at 1 p.m. due to a boiler tube leak. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera