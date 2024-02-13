THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the public against investing in Camacho Packaging Supplies Trading and Reveal, saying that these entities do not have the necessary license to solicit investments.

In an advisory posted on its website, the corporate regulator flagged Camacho Packaging Supplies Trading/Camacho Trading and Camacho Packaging Supplies OPC.

The entity, allegedly engaged in newspaper and packaging trading, offers a 10% monthly payout for a minimum amount of P50,000 for old investors and a minimum amount of P100,000 for new investors, with a 12-month holding period.

“Though Camacho Packaging Supplies OPC is registered as a corporation, it does not have the necessary secondary license from the commission to authorize it to solicit investments from the public,” the SEC said.

In a separate advisory, the SEC said that Reveal Marketing/Reveal Marketing PH/Reveal Marketing Team PH are allegedly involved in an investment scheme called the shareholder’s program, which offers various modes for the public to purchase shares and gain profits.

The program offers three levels that promise profits ranging from 20% to 130% depending on the period and investment amount.

“Reveal represents to be engaged in multilevel marketing intended to help the people to have an extra passive income through investments,” the SEC said.

“The investment opportunity being offered by Reveal is a form of securities as the elements of investment contract are present in its investment offerings,” it said.

The SEC said that Reveal Beauty and Wellness Digital Marketing OPC is registered as a one-person corporation, while entities Reveal Marketing/Reveal Marketing PH/Reveal Marketing Team PH are not registered either as a corporation, one-person corporation, or as a partnership.

Despite being registered, the commission said that Reveal Beauty and Wellness Digital Marketing OPC do not have the secondary license to solicit investments.

BusinessWorld sought comments from the two entities but has yet to receive a response as of the deadline. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave