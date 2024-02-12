ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is planning to develop a bulk water project within its economic estate in Tarlac City, the company’s president said.

“Yes, we would [replicate the Davao City bulk water project]. We would like to be there where they welcome us. [We are targeting some] in the eco zone, in Tarlac for example, this was a big project. We were focusing on doing this,” Sabin M. Aboitiz, president and chief executive officer of AEV, told reporters last week.

Last week, AEV’s Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. inaugurated the Davao City bulk water supply project, which has a capacity of 300 million liters per day.

The P12-billion bulk water supply project, which started operating in December 2023, is a public-private partnership between Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., the water unit of Aboitiz Infracapital, and Davao City Water District (DCWD).

For now, Mr. Aboitiz said the company will focus on expanding Davao City’s bulk water supply project to other areas and within the concession area of DCWD.

DCWD is the water service provider of Davao City. It supplies water to around 240,000 customers in 116 barangays within its concession area.

In October 2023, Aboitiz InfraCapital said that it would target to start the construction works for its fourth economic estate in the first semester of 2024.

Its 200-hectare Tarlac City estate is expected to attract more manufacturing companies, the company said.

Currently, Aboitiz InfraCapital has three economic estates which are the 826-hectare LIMA Estate in Batangas, the 63-hectare MEZ2 Estate in Mactan Cebu International Airport, and the 540-hectare West Cebu Estate in Balamban. — Ashley Erika O. Jose