THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) is now evaluating the unsolicited proposal of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) to integrate the operations of the Metro Line Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1).

“The proposal was first submitted to the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) Center then turned over to us. It is now being evaluated by our planning people,” a representative from the DoTr said by phone on Wednesday.

Following the PPP Center’s endorsement, the DoTr will have a month to evaluate the proposal and endorse it to the National Economic and Development Authority if deemed eligible, the agency said.

The Transportation department aims to privatize MRT-3 before the contract expires next year under the build, lease, and transfer agreement with MRT-3 operator Sobrepeña-led Metro Rail Transit Corp.

However, the DoTr has yet to decide if it will go the solicited or unsolicited route for the project.

In May, Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John R. Batan said the MPIC-Sumitomo Consortium had resubmitted their unsolicited proposal for the MRT-3 operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

Aside from the group, San Miguel Corp., which was declared the original proponent for the MRT-3’s O&M contract in 2022, has also submitted a proposal.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

