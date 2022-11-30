THE PHILIPPINES will need to tap emerging technology like green hydrogen to shore up energy security during its transition to green sources of power, an Energy department official said.

Michael O. Sinocruz, director for Energy Policy and Planning at the Department of Energy (DoE), said during the BusinessWorld Economic Forum Forecast 2023 that diversifying the energy mix is a key step in achieving energy security.

As such, Mr. Sinocruz said that the government is “looking to harness” alternative fuels like green hydrogen and ammonia.

According to the DoE’s Philippine Energy Plan for 2020 to 2040, the Philippines is focusing on increasing the share of renewables in the power mix.

Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla has noted the Philippines’ dependence on imported coal for its power needs.

“The perspective (that the Russia-Ukraine war) gives us is that curve balls like this happen. Specific to the Philippines, it magnifies our reliance, our dependence on many things that are not innate to the country,” James A. Villaroman, chief renewable energy officer of Aboitiz Power Corp. said on the sidelines of the forum.

Mr. Villaroman said “the implications of increasing REs to 35%, (needs to be understood in terms of) system needs; how the system will behave and what infrastructure we need to manage in energy system which is 35% RE (and) largely variable and intermittent.” — Ashley Erika O. Jose