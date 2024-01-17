THE PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) and the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC) expressed their support on Tuesday for the appointment of former Robinsons Land Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick D. Go as the investment czar.

In a joint statement, PSE and PDSHC board directors said that Mr. Go is an “ideal fit” for his appointment as special assistant to the President for investment and economic affairs and concurrent head of the economic development group of the Marcos cabinet.

“PSE and PDSHC believe that Mr. Go is an ideal fit for this position given his business acumen, extensive experience and visionary leadership in the corporate sector. Mr. Go exemplified these traits in his position as president and chief executive officer of a publicly listed company that experienced substantial growth and expansion in the last decade or so,” they said.

“We express our full trust and support in the leadership of Mr. Go. We hope to work with him on initiatives that will help deepen the Philippine capital market,” they added.

The joint statement was signed by PSE Chairman Jose T. Pardo, PDSHC Chairman Cezar P. Consing, and PSE and PDSHC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon.

“(Mr. Go’s) exposure and involvement in various sectors, including property, air transportation, banking, power, among others, also gives him a unique perspective of vital industries in the country,” they said.

Mr. Go heads the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, which is responsible for providing strategic advice on economic concerns, including inflation and investment opportunities. The office was created under Executive Order No. 49 issued in December last year.

In early 2023, Mr. Go was appointed as Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave