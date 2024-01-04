By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. on Wednesday said it would build four reservoirs worth P2.8 billion that will add 211 million liters (ML) of water to its storage capacity by 2026.

The four reservoirs will be built in Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Muntinlupa, it said in a statement.

“Households in elevated areas are typically affected by low water pressure whenever the demand goes up,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said. “Having more reservoirs will help to maintain supply availability despite strong water withdrawals from households in low-lying areas, so we’re building more of these storage facilities in strategic locations.”

The projects form part of Maynilad’s P220-billion service enhancement program for 2023 to 2027.

Some Maynilad customers have had to endure low water pressure to no water due to the company’s repair and maintenance activities, including two scheduled shutdowns last year at its Putatan treatment plant in Muntinlupa City.

In January 2023, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ordered Maynilad to rebate P27.48 million to customers in areas served by its Putatan facility.

The company has 37 operational reservoirs that can store 751 ML of treated water supply. This increased from 10 reservoirs with 400 ML storage capacity after it rehabilitated 13 reservoirs and built 14 new ones since 2007.

“With the construction of four new reservoirs until 2026, the company’s total combined water-storage capacity will reach 962 ML,” Maynilad said.

Maynilad is seeking a 10-year extension of its concession deal with MWSS to Jan. 21, 2047, to coincide with its 25-year legislative franchise.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also supplies water in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

The utility also supplies water to the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

Meanwhile, Manila Water Co., Inc. said it had ended a 25-year bulk water supply deal with Pangasinan.

In a stock exchange filing, the east zone concessionaire said unit Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPV) ended the deal effective Dec. 31 after the province failed to fulfill some conditions, which it did not detail.

Jeric T. Sevilla, head of Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group, and corporate communications head Dittie L. Galang did not immediately reply to separate Viber messages seeking comment.

In January 2022, the parties signed a concession agreement for the project with a capital expenditure of about P8 billion. It was supposed to give Pangasinan 200 million liters per day (MLD) more of water.

Last month, Manila Water said unit Cebu Manila Water Development, Inc. had terminated its water supply contract with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District after more than a decade.

Cebu Manila Water is a joint venture of Manila Water Consortium, Inc., which is owned by MWPV, and the provincial government of Cebu.

The parties entered into a joint investment agreement in 2012 for the development, operation and maintenance of a bulk water system that will supply at least 35 MLD of potable water.

Shares of Manila Water gained 1.97% or 36 centavos to close at P18.64 each.