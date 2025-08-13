PRIME INFRASTRUCTURE Capital, Inc. said it is on track to finish its 1,400-megawatt (MW) pumped storage hydroelectric power project in Pakil, Laguna within the next five years.

The $5.03-million Pakil Pumped Storage Project developed by group company Ahunan Power, Inc. is expected to provide electricity to approximately 2.3 million households, Prime Infra, controlled by ports and gaming businessman Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project was auctioned during the third round of the green energy auction, which attracted bids for over 6,600 MW of capacity.

Prime Infra recently issued a notice to proceed for the project, allowing it to begin developing access roads to build the upper reservoir, as well as the power waterway, powerhouse, and lower inlet/outlet.

The developer will build connection facilities to the 500-kilovolt grid of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

The project was certified as an energy project of national significance by the Department of Energy and received green lane endorsement from the Board of Investments, qualifying it for expedited permit processing.

To address potential vulnerabilities around the project site, Ahunan Power developed an P80-million integrated management plan for watershed and forest conservation, watershed protection and water management.

The plan was prepared following stakeholder consultations, meetings with the provincial office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and local government officials, surveys, community mapping, and other supporting activities.

It obtained signoff from the DENR, Laguna Lake Development Authority, and the local governments of Pakil and Paete.

The company said the assessment found that the two subwatersheds are “highly susceptible to rain-induced landslide and soil erosion, while the low-lying areas within the Pakil River Watershed (a portion of Pasig-Marikina-Laguna de Bay River Basin) close to Laguna de Bay are susceptible to flooding.”

To address these vulnerabilities, Ahunan Power said its watershed management plan incorporated a range of strategies “aimed at enhancing ecological resilience and supporting upland and community development.”

These include reforestation, agroforestry development, nursery establishment and operation, establishment of an arboretum, and watershed protection measures, among others.

“Ahunan approaches renewable energy development with a commitment to protect and preserve the vital ecosystems surrounding the Pakil River and Malaking Ilog-Tibag watersheds to ensure a sustainable future for the communities we serve,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera