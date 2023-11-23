GLOBAL facilities management company OCS Group, through its local unit, inaugurated an office in Mandaluyong City to mark its debut in the Philippines.

OCS Facilities Philippines Services, Inc. (OCS Philippines), which is part of the OCS Group, will provide services that are expected to enhance the functioning, safety, and long-term viability of buildings, grounds, infrastructure, and real estate assets.

These services include “non-core” duties such as cleaning, technical maintenance, gardening, security, pest control, and transportation.

Globally, the group employs over 130,000 staff and operates in 26 countries with an annual revenue forecasted to grow to 4 billion British pounds by 2027. Locally, it operates nationwide and currently has over 4,000 employees.

Located at SM Offices’ Mega Tower in Mandaluyong, OCS Philippines opened its office with Pronove Tai International Property Consultants as a tenant representative on Tuesday.

“I am extremely excited as we enter this new chapter for OCS Philippines. We are uniquely positioned to move forward in the market with our tailored Integrated facilities management model,” said Phillip Carter, OCS Philippines’ managing director, in a press release.

“With our global strength and history, as well as our local and regional knowledge, I see the launch of the OCS brand in the Philippines as a real ‘game changer’ in the Philippines [facilities management] market,” he added.

The company said that with the debut of the brand in the Philippines, it seeks to operate across all business sectors. It claims to have a strong foothold with offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

“OCS Philippines currently provides services to corporate offices, manufacturing plants, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, and logistics, to name just some of the segments they work in,” it added.

In the future, it plans to incorporate more technology into its operations including utilizing robotics machines for cleaning, which is seen to significantly reduce the physical labor of its workers and boost focus on tasks that need more “human touch.”

“Moving forward, as the new brand is launched in the Philippines, the company intends to expand to a wider range of industries, including the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, education, and hospitality, among others,” the company said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile