CEBU PACIFIC (CEB) will retain its climate strategies despite the absence of a committed net-zero target in the next Philippine Energy Plan, the company’s president said.

“The air sector is a global industry; it is not a very localized one. So, we do follow regulatory standards. Even if the DoE (Department of Energy) has not set that target, we are bound by international guidelines,” Alexander G. Lao, president and chief commercial officer of Cebu Pacific, told reporters on the sidelines of a press briefing on Oct. 24.

The budget carrier has committed to help the aviation sector achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Mr. Lao said.

Last year, the aviation industry accounted for about 2-3% of global total energy-related carbon emissions, growing faster than rail, road, or shipping sectors, data from the International Energy Agency said.

“CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) is something that we are following, obviously, regulations will develop. Our regulators are quite pragmatic but it is something they should consider. Clearly, if we can get government support for SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) that would be great,” he said.

Cebu Pacific is aiming to integrate SAF across its commercial network by 2030 while the company is also working to establish a long-term supply agreement with green fuel suppliers.

SAF is being put forward to help decarbonize the aviation industry as it emits lower carbon emissions compared with conventional fossil-based jet fuel.

The Department of Energy is expected to release its new Philippine Energy Plan this year, which will cover the period of up to 2050 from the current energy plan which only covers a roadmap of until 2040.

Earlier, the Energy department said it would not commit to a net-zero emissions target yet but would rather focus on the rapid deployment of emerging clean technologies.

Net zero refers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to as close as zero as possible while offsetting any remaining greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. — Ashley Erika O. Jose