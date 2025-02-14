SINGAPORE AIRLINES is set to further expand its services in the Philippines with the launch of its newest destination in April.

“We are serving Manila, Clark, Davao, and Cebu. From April, Singapore Airlines is going to add services to Iloilo, which is going to be our newest destination here in the Philippines,” Liwei Tan, Singapore Airlines general manager for the Philippines, told reporters on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines, through its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, will launch direct flights from Iloilo to Singapore four times a week, she said.

Ms. Tan said the company will consider expanding its services based on market reception to the planned route.

“When the market builds up and there’s more opportunity, we definitely want to further grow the services,” she said.

Ms. Tan said Singapore Airlines expects an increase in Filipino travelers this year, though she declined to disclose the airline’s passenger forecast.

“I think both ways, for Singaporeans — because we serve so many destinations around the world — going to Iloilo as a leisure destination. And also serving the people from Iloilo and nearby [places] going to Singapore. I think it’s a good chance to really serve both sides of the market,” she said.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines announced its collaboration with EastWest Bank on Thursday, offering EastWest Bank credit cardholders exclusive discounts on Singapore Airlines tickets for travel between Feb. 15 and Dec. 31. — Ashley Erika O. Jose