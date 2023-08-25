GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. has been included for the eighth-straight year in the global FTSE4Good Index Series for its efforts to implement environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across its operations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the telecommunications firm said that businesses included in the index meet various ESG criteria and are evaluated based on their performance in areas such as corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, created by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

“Globe’s inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year is more than a recognition, it’s a testament to our enduring commitment to sustainability,” said Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto.

According to Globe, it has taken a stronger position on human rights, diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainable supply chain this year with its policies.

The company’s human rights policy commitment reinforced its code of conduct to ensure that employees and its stakeholders are treated with dignity and respect.

“In support of the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution that access to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a universal human right, this policy commitment reasserts its aim to reach net zero GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2050, take the lead in circularity, among others. The policy also encompasses freedom of expression, digital inclusion, privacy, and children’s rights,” Globe said.

Globe added that its diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment guarantees an embracing workplace. It also continues the commitment to provide equal opportunities and foster a collaborative environment.

“This policy commitment extends to customers, focusing on respect, dignity, and making products and services accessible to a diverse customer base,” it said.

Meanwhile, Globe said that its updated supplier code of ethics expects suppliers to meet global standards such as the UN Global Compact and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while the company’s Sustainable Supply Chain Policy commitment focuses on evaluating their sustainability practices before contract awarding as part of its due diligence on suppliers.

“Aligning our business goals with ESG practices is not just good for the planet but also essential for our future growth. Globe is more determined than ever to continue on this journey, knowing that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow,” Ms. Crisanto said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave