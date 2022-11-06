ENVIRONMENTAL group EcoWaste Coalition has warned consumers against buying toys that may have toxic plasticizers ahead of the holiday season shopping activities.

Aileen A. Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator, said buyers should not purchase soft plastic toys that are not certified “phthalate free” as these have potential health risks to children.

“Phthalate exposure has been linked to genital abnormalities in boys, decreased ‘male typical’ play in boys, early onset of puberty in boys and girls, increased risks for learning, attention and behavioral disorders, diabetes, obesity, and allergies among children,” among other health effects,” Ms. Lucero said in a statement on Sunday.

According to EcoWaste Coalition, phthalates are a class of plasticizers utilized to soften and increase the elasticity of plastics, specifically those made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Phthalates can interfere with the way hormones such as estrogen and testosterone control body, brain, and reproductive development.

The group cited that the Health department issued an administrative order in 2011 providing guidelines on the legal limit of certain chemicals in toys that could be produced and sold in the market.

EcoWaste issued its latest warning after the Food and Drug Administration released an advisory against buying a certain product called “Bathtub Dog Playset,” which contain components at concentrations beyond the allowed limit.

“We urge toymakers to adhere to the mandatory labeling requirements as stipulated under Republic Act 10620, or the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act, and to list the chemical ingredients on product labels for transparency,” EcoWaste Coalition said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave