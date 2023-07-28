GMA Network, Inc. announced on Thursday that it outperformed other local media companies in total video views across all advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms in June.

In a press release, the network stated that it achieved the highest rank for June with a total of 3.8 billion video views across Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

“GMA Network continues to boost its digital presence, producing stellar programs and high-quality content that fervently gain the support of Kapuso across all online platforms in different parts of the world,” the network said.

The company also said that it experienced a 2% increase in online advertising in the first quarter despite not receiving the boost from political advertisements seen in the same period last year.

“Minus these nonrecurring advertisements, online advertising grew revenues by 18% year on year,” the company said in its first quarter report.

In total, the company recorded P3.7 billion advertising revenues in the first quarter, down by 33% from P5.53 billion in the same period in 2022.

GMA said it topped the video views on Facebook as its total video views reached 2.4 billion last month, while ABS-CBN followed with 1.6 billion views.

The network also came out with the highest video views on TikTok with 754 million for the month of June, while its competitor reached 651 million views.

“Overall, the network ranked 16th on the Tubular Leaderboard Worldwide Rankings,” said GMA.

The metrics for the ranking include views, engagement rate, social media shares, and subscriber growth across all AVOD platforms.

In a separate release, the network said it increased its reach across the Philippines through expanding its stations to 101, after the launch of GMA Ilocos Norte station.

GMA Ilocos Norte station, launched through GMA Regional TV, is the network’s 12th regional station to date, the company said.

Currently, the network has 79 analog broadcast stations and 22 digital TV broadcast stations which include its newest digital TV transmitter station in San Pablo, Laguna.

“This brings the network’s combined analog and digital TV transmitter stations to a new total of 101,” said GMA. — Justine Irish D. Tabile