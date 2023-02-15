TELECOMMUNICATIONS Connectivity, Inc. (TCI) saw a 28% year-on-year increase in the number of consumers who kept their phone numbers when they switched to another network provider in January.

“We can only attribute this spike in MNP (mobile number portability) to the intention of mobile users to keep their number, even as they make the move to the subscription or network they wish to permanently register under their name under the SIM (subscriber identity module) Registration Law,” TCI General Manager Melanie Arsua-Manuel said in a press release.

“This is how the convenience of MNP and the protection provided by SIM registration, complement and reinforce each other,” she added.

MNP is a global telco practice that enables mobile phone subscribers to keep their number even when they switch networks or change their subscription from postpaid to prepaid and vice versa without charge.

The increase started in December when the SIM registration process began, during which TCI saw 26% more porting activity.

Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act regulates the use of SIM cards by mandating all end-users to register these under their name. The government expects registration as curbing the proliferation of mobile phone-aided criminal activities.

As of Feb. 12, the Department of Information and Technology reported that 32.06 million SIM registrations have been completed. The latest count is 18.97% of around 167.98 million total subscribers nationwide.

The deadline for SIM registration is on April 26, 2023. Subscribers who will not meet the deadline risk deactivation of their SIMs.

“We believe that SIM registration will help ensure a more stable and secure information and communications technology environment for Filipinos and provide online safety from scammers, threat and fraudulent elements,” said Ms. Arsua-Manuel.

She added that SIM registration will also help subscribers in choosing the subscription and network provider that will best serve their needs.

TCI was formed as a joint venture among DITO Telecommunity Corp., Globe Telecom, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. in 2021 to facilitate mobile number portability. — Justine Irish D. Tabile