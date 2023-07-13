THE patronage of unregistered online websites is one of the prevalent causes of compromised accounts in e-wallet platforms, said a digital advocacy group.

In a statement on Wednesday, Digital Pinoys urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to block illegal online gambling sites.

“Illegal gambling sites should be taken down as soon as possible by the NTC as it poses great risks to Filipinos. Many of these sites have been advertising aggressively, using social media platforms and influencers,” said Digital Pinoys National Campaigner Ronald Gustilo.

Citing a report from the National Privacy Commission (NPC), which said that the wave of unauthorized transactions in GCash in May was due to phishing attacks linked to online gambling sites, Mr. Gustilo said that “many risks come with the operation of illegal gambling sites if left unchecked by the government.”

“Because they are illegal, the government does not have any regulation over the platform which makes it dangerous,” he said.

“They can use any and all data captured upon access to their site to whatever use they may want to. They can access your credentials, sell your information, and as what happened before, steal your money. Hence the urgency of blocking these sites before any other incident happens,” he added.

He also said that two online gambling sites — Philwin and Tapw1n.com — cited in the NPC’s report are still active.

Aside from urging NTC, Digital Pinoys has also called on the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) “to swoop down on these illegal unregistered online gambling sites.”

“The group monitored other online gambling sites not included in the May 2023 PAGCOR and the DoJ list of registered online gambling sites such as 1xbet.com, betjili77.com and pinasbet.com,” Mr. Gustilo said.

The NTC is yet to comment on the advocacy group’s statement as of filing time. — Justine Irish D. Tabile