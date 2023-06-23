TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has launched the all-new Zenix hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) to bolster its offerings for the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) segment.

The Japanese car brand said in a statement on Thursday that the seven-seater Zenix comes in two variants: the 2.0 Q hybrid CVT priced at P1.953 million, and the 2.0 V gasoline CVT priced at P1.67 million. The vehicle is now available in all 72 Toyota dealerships across the country.

The Zenix is the latest addition to TMP’s hybrid vehicle lineup, which consists of the Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, Camry, and RAV4.

“Our customers have been waiting for a hybrid option that is perfect for more sustainable rides for the whole family, and so we are very proud to welcome this newest model in our MPV category,” TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz said.

The HEV variant comes in 18-inch alloy wheels while the gasoline variant has 17-inch alloy wheels. Both variants have a push-start ignition system and smart entry for easier access.

Inside, the features of the Zenix include a dashboard with a 7-inch Thin Film Transistor Multi-Info Display and a 10.1-inch Display Audio with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The new model also comes with an electronic parking brake, while the HEV variant also has captain seats with a power ottoman, power recline, side table, and ambient lighting.

The Zenix also comes with the latest Toyota Safety Sense, which has safety features such as a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control. It also has active safety features such as an anti-lock brake system and vehicle stability control.

“Positioned to bring the electrified mobility experience to modern Filipino families, the all-new Zenix is a versatile vehicle with a self-charging hybrid system, combining the comfort, spaciousness, and reliability of a Toyota family carrier with the benefits of an advanced energy-efficient ride, with a quiet drive and lesser emissions,” TMP said.

The available colors of the Zenix HEV variant include Platinum White Pearl Mica, Blackish Brown Mica, and Dark Steel Mica, while the gasoline variant comes in Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and Attitude Black Mica. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave