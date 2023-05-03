ISUZU PHILIPPINES Corp. has presented to the government its new public utility vehicle (PUV) Class 2 design aimed at modernizing local public transportation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company that it presented the PUV on April 28 to the Department of Transportation, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

According to Isuzu Philippines, the vehicle complies with the Philippine National Standard guidelines for Class 2 PUV, and features redesigned panoramic windows, cushioned seats, and new luggage compartments for passenger convenience.

The car manufacturer added that the new design has two side doors for the driver and front passenger, similar to old jeepneys.

Isuzu Philippines Vice-President for Sales Yasuhiko Oyama said the old jeepney is loved for its durability and reliability and that the company is providing “the same core values plus more.”

“With the new Isuzu PUV you don’t just get durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency but also an elevated comfort and convenience,” the official said.

Some of the interior features of the new Isuzu PUV Class 2 include a GPS unit, automated payment system, built-in monitor and digital signboards.

Meanwhile, the company said that it is also offering “extensive” aftersales support to those who will buy the vehicle.

“With its 48 outlets nationwide which are all capable of servicing light to heavy-duty trucks and nationwide parts availability, transport cooperatives will not have to worry about vehicle maintenance and operation downtime,” it said.

It added that dealers will make sure transport cooperatives will get the most out of their Isuzu PUV.

Some of the participants during the company presentation include Pasang Masda Jeepney Transport Service Corp., other transport cooperatives, suppliers, and partner banks. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave