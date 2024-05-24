A UNIT of Del Rosario-led PHINMA Corp. said it has started constructing its P700-million insulated panel manufacturing plant in Porac, Pampanga.

The facility, launched by Union Insulated Panel Corp. (UIPC) on May 22, will have an annual production capacity of one million square meters of panels, PHINMA Corp. said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

UIPC is a company under PHINMA Construction Materials Group, the construction unit of PHINMA Corp.

“The facility will allow UPIC to better serve the market with top-quality, value-enhancing materials catering to the needs of cold chain facilities and related businesses while enhancing their operations and efficiencies,” PHINMA Corp. said.

UIPC supplies and installs insulated panels for the roofing, walling, and cladding needs of various temperature-controlled facilities such as cold storages, blast freezers, and warehouses across the food, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

On Thursday, PHINMA Corp. shares improved by 4.65% or 95 centavos to P21.40 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave