After 4 years, PIMS is back on track

CAMPI to hold 8th PHL International Motor Show from Sept. 15 to 18

By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

THE CHAMBER of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) is set to hold its 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), marking the event’s return after a four-year hiatus.

CAMPI President Atty. Rommel R. Gutierrez said in a press conference that the PIMS, which has a theme of “Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good” will be held from Sept. 15 to 18 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“In line with our road to recovery, we are happy to bring back the much-awaited PIMS. Through this comeback, we want to highlight the industry’s role not only as an engine for economic growth and development but also its higher purpose of moving humanity forward through innovations for the common good,” Mr. Gutierrez said.

The PIMS will feature 13 automotive brands: BMW, Chery, Foton, Geely, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Toyota.

“With this year’s theme, we aim to unite and drive our collective efforts towards the shared mission of building a better and more sustainable future for Filipinos through mobility,” Mr. Gutierrez said.

“We will accomplish this by coming together to showcase the positive impact of sustainable and future-ready innovations in our day-to-day lives. We at CAMPI remain committed to embracing smart and sustainable mobility as we adapt to the ever-changing and unique needs of Filipinos,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gutierrez said that the supply issue affecting car brands has not deterred CAMPI’s decision to hold the 8th PIMS, adding that there are many models to be showcased during the event.

“The limitation in supply has not hindered our plans to push through with the PIMS. It’s been four years now and the board decided that we have to push through with this. We are ready with this and we have more than enough models to showcase,” Mr. Gutierrez said.

“The show must go on regardless of supply limitations. We think it is temporary. It is not a reason for us not to proceed with the PIMS. The industry has to show its vibrancy. Like any other industry, we have to show our resiliency in terms of adapting to the changes the environment has brought us,” he added.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands will be the exclusive auto financing partner and diamond sponsor of the motor show, while Foton will provide three modernized jeepneys to serve as shuttles heading to the event.

“From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the shuttles will ferry guests free of charge between two pickup points, World Trade Center and SMX Convention Center,” the CAMPI said.

Tickets for the 8th PIMS are priced at P200 each and can be purchased at the venue. The first 1,000 ticket buyers will enjoy a 50% discount every show day. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.