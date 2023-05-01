TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) has issued a product recall on select Lexus units because of an issue with its vehicle safety system.

The car manufacturer said the customer satisfaction campaign in the Philippine market would cover 115 officially sold vehicles consisting of 40 Lexus NX models with a production period of Nov. 15, 2021 to Dec. 20, 2022 and 75 Lexus NX HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) models with a production period of Nov. 17, 2021 to Dec. 6, 2022.

For the global market, the production period of the affected vehicles is from April 15, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023. The Lexus brand is a luxury vehicle owned by Toyota.

“In line with its corporate commitment to product safety and quality, Toyota has initiated a customer satisfaction campaign for Lexus Safety System (LSS) 3.0 forward recognition on certain Lexus NX and NX HEV,” TMP said in an advisory dated March 14 uploaded on the Department of Trade and Industry website.

Under the recall campaign, TMP said the dealers will perform reprogramming on the affected vehicles to update the proactive driving assist (PDA) software in the forward recognition camera, which would be at no charge to the owners.

“Due to the programming of the PDA software within the forward recognition camera, when a subject vehicle passes a line of stopped or parked vehicles, there is a possibility of a discrepancy on detected objects between the PDA and LSS + system,” TMP said.

“If this occurs, the camera will be rebooted and LSS+ functions will be inoperative for approximately four seconds, during which time the pre-collision system (PCS) will be inoperative and the PCS warning light will be illuminated. After rebooting, the functions will be restored and operative,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave