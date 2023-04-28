GLOBE Telecom, Inc.’s users have the best experience in video, games and voice applications in the first quarter of the year, global consumer analyst Opensignal said.

In a study Opensignal conducted from January to March, it found that aside from Globe replacing Smart Communications, Inc. as the outright winner for all three overall experiential awards, it is also the sole winner of the corresponding 5G experience awards.

“Globe wins with a score of 58.2 points on a 100-point scale, ahead of second-placed DITO [Telecommunity Corp.’s] 56.2 points, while former winner Smart is in third place with 52.9 points,” Opensignal said.

Globe was the only Filipino operator to place in the “good” category, while Smart and DITO are one category lower at “fair.”

“This means that our Globe users are, on average, able to stream video at 720 pixels or better with satisfactory loading times and little stalling,” the analyst said.

Meanwhile, it said that Smart leads in download speeds after winning overall the download speed experience and 5G download speed awards.

Data from Opensignal showed that Smart scored 25.3 megabytes per second (Mbps) download speed, 11.2% faster than DITO’s 22.8 Mbps and 56% faster than Globe’s 16.2 Mbps.

“Smart users saw the fastest average 5G download speeds — 133.2 Mbps, 22.5 Mbps faster than Globe users’ 110.8 Mbps,” Opensignal said.

Smart has also won three out of four coverage awards — 5G availability, 5G reach, and 4G coverage experience — which Opensignal said means that its users spend the greatest proportion of their time connected to 5G.

On the other hand, DITO won the excellent consistent quality award with a score of 58.8%, replacing Smart, and the core consistent quality award at 79.7%, replacing Globe.

Opensignal also found DITO users to have seen an impressive rise of 5.6 Mbps or 32.3% in download speed, while Smart and Globe recorded a rise of 2.9 Mbps or 12.7% and 2.1 Mbps or 14.8%, respectively. — Justine Irish D. Tabile