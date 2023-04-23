THE MANDATORY wearing of face mask inside all trains will remain in effect, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Sunday, citing the recommendation of health experts on the need to keep the policy as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

“Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the face mask mandate will remain to be strictly enforced in all trains of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Philippine National Railways (PNR),” the agency said in a press release.

DoTr Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette B. Aquino said “medical professionals in the railways sector stressed that the risk of COVID-19 transmission remains present in our trains as they are enclosed spaces.”

The face mask policy has been mandatory inside LRT Lines 1 and 2 and MRT Line 3 stations, but optional for PNR stations as these are all open spaces.

Executive Order No. 3 issued by Malacañang in September 2022 allowed the voluntary wearing of face masks in outdoor settings or in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

On March 15, the Manila International Airport Authority likewise updated its protocols with face mask becoming optional inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals but still required inside the aircraft.

Ms. Aquino also encouraged the riding public to get their second booster shot to help increase immunity against the virus.

The Department of Health (DoH) gave the green light on April 12 for the administration of second booster jabs to the general population.

“As explained by medical professionals, these booster shots are designed to help maintain the level of protection against the virus, especially as new variants emerge,” Ms. Aquino said.

The DoH recorded 2,386 coronavirus infections from April 10 to 16, while the daily average rose by 23% to 341 cases versus a week earlier. — Justine Irish D. Tabile