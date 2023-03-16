BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific will be launching flights to Incheon, South Korea from Clark International Airport starting May 5.

In a press release, Cebu Pacific said that the four-hour flight from Clark to Incheon will operate daily. The newly launched flight is expected to allow more Filipinos from north and central Luzon to travel to South Korea.

The Clark-Incheon route will bring the total number of international destinations that can be reached from Clark airport to six.

Previously, the airline announced that it would operate eight domestic and five international destinations in Clark.

To support the expansion, the carrier said that it would lease and base three aircraft at Clark airport on top of the 10 new Airbus NEO aircraft it expects to be delivered within the year.

At present, the airline flies 34 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) advised the public that the wearing of face masks at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals is now optional.

However, in accordance with Executive Order No. 7, the MIAA said that airline passengers are still required to wear face masks inside the aircraft and airside passenger vehicles. — Justine Irish D. Tabile