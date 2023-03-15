PLDT Inc. and Finnish multinational company Nokia Corp. called for the acceleration of digitalization and sustainability initiatives in response to the evolving needs of their customers.

“Enterprises have realized that in order to remain relevant to their customers, they have to digitally transform, disrupt themselves and the way they conduct business,” ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said in a statement.

Nokia pledged an environment-friendly and sustainable future and has committed to the use of 100% renewable electricity in its operations by 2025.

“It’s not just a job that we have to do,” Nokia Vice-President and Head of Southeast Asia Daniel Jaeger said. “But it’s really a contribution that we as the communications industry, in a broader sense, need to do.”

PLDT unit ePLDT has been pushing for the development of green data centers in the Philippines.

Mr. Genuino said that its PLDT customers have been asking questions that make the company assess how it runs its business.

“It’s our customers that drive us to be innovative in the way we build [our] data centers, source power, and manage our operations,” he said.

Last month, PLDT announced the launch of its 11th VITRO data center in a 5-hectare lot in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and the expansion of its largest operational data center in Makati.

The new data center, VITRO Sta. Rosa, will have an initial power capacity of 14 megawatts (MW) in early 2024, which ePLDT targets to increase to 50 MW once the data center is fully operational.

Meanwhile, the expansion will add a capacity of 12 MW that will power an additional 1,600 racks to 3,360 racks by March.

