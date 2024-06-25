THE Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a technical assistance agreement with Singapore companies specializing in agricultural financing, sourcing and procurement to assist in setting up the proposed National Food Hub.

In a statement, the CIAC identified the companies as a unit of Food Starter Pte. Ltd., an agricultural financing and farm incubator group, and the World Food Chain Pte. Ltd., a global food procurement company serving food and beverage businesses.

“This most recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) advances our efforts to start developing a food hub ecosystem aggregator that will ensure sustainable food security solutions,” according to Arrey A. Perez, president of CIAC.

“The partnership is the right move at the right time, as it guarantees a modernization of the national food hub, and that we’ll be able to address key challenges in its operation, maintenance, and sustainability,” he added.

The CIAC is planning to build the 62-hectare Clark National Food Hub project, which is estimated to cost P8.5 billion.

It aims to establish modern agro-logistics systems, raise food safety standards, and provide opportunities for Philippine farmers and fishermen.

According to Mr. Perez, its partners, under the MoU, will provide technical and advisory assistance on transport, trade and warehousing.

The food hub is part of the Public Investment Program for 2023–2028, having been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority.

To be located near the Clark International Airport, the hub will have easy access to cargo companies such as FedEx and UPS, major road networks, and an upcoming cargo railway. — Justine Irish D. Tabile