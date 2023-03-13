REAL estate developer New San Jose Builders, Inc. (NSJBI) is expecting to generate P7 billion in revenues from its flagship Manila project, Victoria de Malate, a company official said.

“We already sold around P5 billion. The balance left would be around P2 billion, which is more than 50% of sales,” NSJBI Chief Operating Officer Leo A. Barrosa told reporters at a topping-off ceremony on Friday.

The 45-storey residential condominium, which has a total project of P3 billion, stands on a lot size of 3,480.5 square meters. Each of its unit cost around P3 million to P4 million.

Victoria de Malate’s amenities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, playground, function room, and commercial areas such as shops and restaurants.

“Today’s ceremony represents a major milestone for NSJBI and the future residents of this building. We are very excited about the future as we are for the present. We look forward to the victory of full completion of this project,” Mr. Barrosa said in a speech during the event.

Turnover of the condominium units is set to start by the end of June until December this year. Victoria de Malate is located on Angel Linao St. in Malate, Manila.

Mr. Barrosa said that the company has four projects lined up, including the Victoria Arts & Theater Tower along Timog Ave., Quezon City; Victoria de Hidalgo in Quiapo, Manila; and Victoria Sports Tower in Monumento, Caloocan City. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera