PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange, Inc (PSE) has moved to equip companies with the necessary resources ahead of a potential application for an initial public offering (IPO).

On March 2, PSE is set to host its inaugural Learn IPO Strategies and Tactics (LIST) masterclass exclusively for companies under its Listing Engagement and Assistance Program (LEAP). The training will be conducted in small groups throughout the year.

“PSE LIST was designed for companies that may start the paperwork on their listing applications anytime. We want the officers of these companies to be better equipped during the IPO application process by getting pertinent information directly from the regulators,” Ramon S. Monzon, PSE president and chief executive officer (CEO), said in a press release.

Resource speakers include PSE Issuer Regulation Division Head Attorney Marigel B. Garcia, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director Vicente Graciano P. Felizmenio, Jr., and Fund Managers Association of the Philippines Board of Senior Adviser Frederico Rafael D. Ocampo.

“PSE LIST will cover topics such as IPO registration process and procedures, due diligence and compliance requirements, among others,” PSE said.

Additionally, Cebu Landmasters, Inc. President and CEO Jose R. Soberano III will talk about “experiences and valuable insights” on preparing for an IPO, transitioning the company from privately owned to publicly listed, and its responsibilities post-IPO.

“For the year, the [exchange operator] will continue to host activities aimed at raising awareness about IPO listing such as the Corporate Connect and Road to IPO programs,” PSE said.

The Corporate Connect event is in partnership with financial advisors and business organizations aimed at gaining awareness and creating interest in tapping the equities market for capital raising.

Road to IPO is a round table discussion featuring executives from private listed companies and stakeholders in the listing process “to give potential listing applicants a preview of what to expect when preparing to go public.”

The exchange will be joining the SEC’s roadshow on capital formation for micro, small, and medium enterprises and start-ups.

“After the successful run in Davao this month, the Exchange will take part in the same activity that will be conducted in Cebu in March and Cagayan de Oro in April to discuss fund raising through the stock market and introduce PSE LEAP to business owners based in the key cities outside of Metro Manila,” PSE said. — Adrian H. Halili