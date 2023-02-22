KIA PHILIPPINES recorded the most sales among the car brand’s distributors in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, as the local automotive industry continues its recovery.

In a statement late Monday, Kia Philippines said the milestone was announced during a recent thanksgiving event for its local dealer groups such as Gateway Motors, Wheels, Inc., Iconic Dealerships, Inc., Traders of the Laus Group, Grand Canyon. Autohub Group, Wheeltek, and Prime Legacy.

“Kia Philippines achieved the highest growth rate in the APAC region, as well as being the number one independent distributor in retail sales in 2022 in this part of the world. Overall customer satisfaction has the highest improvement as well in the region, based on surveys conducted by Kia APAC,” the South Korean car brand said.

“For 2022, Kia Philippines achieved a record-breaking 34% sales increase as compared to 2021,” it added.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that Kia Philippines sold 5,012 units in 2022, up 34% from 3,748 units sold in 2021.

As of 2022, Kia Philippines has 42 dealerships with more to come amid ongoing nationwide network expansion. Relaunched in 2019, it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp.

Aside from the dealer thanksgiving event, Kia Philippines also celebrated its 4th anniversary as a subsidiary of Ayala Corp.

“Soon, all 42 Kia dealerships nationwide will have refreshed exteriors, and by next year all will share Kia’s revamped interior design aesthetic,” the car manufacturer said.

Meanwhile, Bank of the Philippine Islands’ Lead Economist Emilio S. Neri, Jr. said that local vehicle sales are expected to sustain their growth in 2023 due to fewer international and domestic travel restrictions, easier access to consumer credit, a lower unemployment rate that increases purchasing power and consumer credit scores, slower inflation, and a more stable foreign exchange environment.

In 2022, CAMPI-TMA members sold 352,596 units, exceeding its sales target of 336,000 units, and approaching the 369,941 units sold in 2019. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave