PHILIPPINE Airlines, Inc. (PAL) signed a digital transformation deal with global aviation software provider Ramco Systems to automate and optimize business operations across the carrier’s network.

In a press release, the airline said Ramco Systems will deploy Aviation Suite V5.9, which will replace standalone legacy systems in PAL and its affiliate PAL Express.

“At PAL, our focus has always been on improving our global network infrastructure and making Philippine Airlines worthy of our customers’ enduring trust and support. This has led us to embark on a transformational journey towards technological upgrades and innovation,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said.

The flagship carrier said the partnership is in line with its Accelerated Initiatives for Recoveries and Full Optimization through Innovation and Leadership program, as Ramco will offer end-to-end optimization of maintenance and engineering business processes.

“The addition of Philippines’ national flag carrier to our expanding clientele is a testament to Ramco’s track record as a leading software provider in the airlines segment,” Ramco Chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja said. “As PAL’s tech partners, Ramco will support PAL organization’s mission of service and propel its global expansion plans.”

Ramco’s Aviation Suite has more than 24,000 users that manage over 4,000 aircraft globally. It serves more than 90 aviation organizations around the world. — Justine Irish D. Tabile