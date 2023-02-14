HOLCIM Philippines, Inc. is aiming to decarbonize the construction industry and help make housing more affordable for customers as part of its sustainability efforts.

Holcim Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Horia Ciprian Adrian said during the recent Net Zero Building and Net Zero Summit Philippines that the construction industry plays an important role in reducing the country’s carbon emissions.

According to Mr. Adrian, building materials contribute 30% of the carbon footprint of structures, which means that it is necessary for the industry to steadily shift towards climate-friendly alternatives.

He disclosed that the company is accelerating its sustainability efforts such as greening operations, expansion of eco-friendly offerings, digitalizing operations, and use of alternative fuels.

“Holcim is committed to providing solutions for building more with fewer materials, new buildings using recycled materials from old structures, and more efficient buildings using smart design and materials. We are excited to work with partners in building greener, smarter, and for all in the Philippines to better contribute to the country’s progress,” Mr. Adrian said.

Meanwhile, Holcim Philippines Chief Sustainability Officer Zoe M. Sibala said that choosing the right cement can help build more affordable houses.

She also stressed the importance of new building materials and modes in constructing affordable houses.

Since 2015, Holcim Philippines has reduced its carbon footprint by 12% by producing more blended cement, using qualified wastes as alternative fuels, and improving the efficiency of operations.

“The company’s carbon footprint reduction program is aligned with the Holcim Group’s net zero direction and the country’s nationally determined contributions. Aside from its initiatives, the company is working with key stakeholders to encourage the consumption of low-carbon products to help reduce the footprint of the built environment,” Holcim Philippines said.

On Monday, shares of Holcim Philippines at the local bourse rose P0.09 or 2.09% to P4.39 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave