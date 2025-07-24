JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. (JFC) has introduced a new corporate brand as the company pursues global growth.

While its legal entity name remains JFC, the official corporate name will now be the “Jollibee Group.”

The change includes a reimagined visual identity, updated brand architecture, and a unified naming convention.

“At our core, we are here for one reason — spreading joy through superior taste. This purpose drives our innovation, defines our customer promise, and fuels our momentum,” Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

“Superior taste is not just what we serve — it’s the reason our brands resonate across cultures and markets,” he added.

The Jollibee Group said the initiative is designed to support the company’s business by attracting new franchise partners and investors, strengthening connections with talent, and reinforcing its credibility as a trusted, values-driven partner.

It added that the updated identity brings greater consistency across the company’s portfolio of 19 brands, with over 9,000 stores in 33 countries.

“As we scale globally, we’re not only expanding our reach — we’re shaping a company known not just for business success, but for the joy and quality we bring to people’s lives,” Mr. Tanmantiong said.

“This refreshed identity is a powerful expression of who we are and where we’re headed,” he added.

The Jollibee Group first introduced the improved corporate brand to employees and key partners during the company’s internal launch, supplier summit, and annual stockholders’ meeting.

It is now being rolled out through global business media platforms and corporate channels.

Some of the Jollibee Group’s brands include Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Mang Inasal.

JFC shares were unchanged at P224 each on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave