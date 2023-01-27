KIA PHILIPPINES recently inaugurated a new dealership in Libis, Quezon City as part of its expansion efforts across the country.

The South Korean car brand said in a statement on Thursday that the dealership, Kia Acropolis, is under Filipino-owned Autoklassik Motors Corp. The latest dealership features Kia Philippines’ refreshed look, alongside outlets in Alabang, Sto. Tomas, BGC, Ortigas, and Kawit.

“Soon, all 42 Kia dealerships nationwide will have refreshed exteriors, and by next year all will share Kia’s revamped interior design aesthetic. Newly appointed Kia dealers will also proudly display the new corporate identity,” Kia Philippines said.

“The opening of Kia Acropolis espouses Kia’s tagline and its commitment to its loyal customers. This milestone brings a movement that inspires closer to those who reside or work in the vicinity of Libis, Katipunan, White Plains, Green Meadows — and other neighboring areas,” it added.

Kia Acropolis is situated on E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Brgy. Bagumbayan, in Libis. It will offer sales, after-sales, maintenance, support services, body repair, and painting services.

Meanwhile, Kia Philippines President Emmanuel A. Aligada said the company’s sales increased by 34% in 2022, without giving specific figures.

“The industry is back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of overall sales. Everyone was hungry to go back into the business and to ride their new cars, so Kia has been riding that crest. In 2021 Kia grew by 76%. In 2022, we grew by 34%; outpacing the industry’s 26%,” he said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave