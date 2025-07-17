AYALA Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) has launched Healthway Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit arm intended to provide medical and financial support to underserved communities.

Healthway Foundation, which is part of the Healthway Medical Network, was created to support AC Health’s goal of transforming health for every Filipino, beginning with broader access to cancer care.

In its initial years, the foundation will provide medical and financial assistance that gives current and future cancer patients access to the full standard of care, consisting of diagnostics, management, treatment, and supportive services, AC Health said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

The foundation will also tap into AC Health’s ecosystem of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies to ensure that beneficiaries receive end‑to‑end care and support.

“By launching this foundation, we are moving beyond healthcare infrastructure to provide direct and meaningful support to those who need it most — beginning with cancer and expanding to other diseases that place a heavy toll on Filipino families,” AC Health President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo said.

AC Health said that 189 out of every 10,000 Filipinos are battling cancer, with expenses ranging from P120,000 to P1.5 million per patient.

“Many Filipinos diagnosed with cancer forego or delay life‑saving treatment because of cost. Healthway Foundation allows us to overcome that barrier and extend our clinical expertise to cancer patients and their families,” Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jaime “Jimmy” E. Ysmael said.

Healthway Foundation said it is also committed to supporting studies on best patient care, training medical professionals to address evolving patient needs, and conducting community outreach and advocacy for cancer screening and disease awareness campaigns.

Meanwhile, AC Health, through its Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, has partnered with BYD Cars Philippines to promote cancer care support through the limited-edition BYD Seagull in Seashell Pink.

BYD Cars Philippines, a subsidiary of ACMobility, will donate a portion of the proceeds from every limited-edition Seashell Pink BYD Seagull to the Healthway Foundation’s Cancer Care Hero Fund, which will provide financial assistance to Filipino cancer patients.

As part of each pink BYD Seagull purchase, Healthway Cancer Care Hospital will also offer customers discounted women’s health screenings, vaccinations, and executive check-ups.

Co-branded pink umbrellas and car stickers will also be given to vehicle buyers as symbols of solidarity.

AC Health is the healthcare subsidiary of listed conglomerate Ayala Corp. Its portfolio includes the generic retail pharmacy chain Generika Drugstore; pharmaceutical importer and distributor IE Medica and MedEthix; Healthway Medical Network, which operates multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and full-service hospitals; and retail pharmacy chain St. Joseph Drug. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave