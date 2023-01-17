LISTED company City & Land Developers, Inc. announced on Monday that it will be launching a residential project next month in Manila.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, City & Land said that the project will be called One Hidalgo.

The 40-storey condominium will rise along Pilar Hidalgo Lim corner General Malvar streets in Malate, Manila.

“The launching date is scheduled on February 9, 2023,” said City & Land.

In August last year, the company through its parent announced its intent to build One Hidalgo and 40-storey Bonifacio Place in Barangka Itaas, Mandaluyong City.

City & Land, a subsidiary of Cityland Development Corp., acquires and develops land for residential, office, commercial, institutional, and industrial use.

Its projects include Pacific Regency in Malate, Manila; Grand Emerald Tower in Ortigas Center, Pasig; Manila Residences in Veterans Village, Quezon City; and One Taft Residences in Malate, Manila.

On the stock market on Monday, shares in the company rose by four centavos or 4.94% to P0.85 each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile