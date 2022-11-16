THE PLDT group on Tuesday said it targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

The goal is part of the group’s commitment under the environmental pillar of its ESG or environmental, social and governance principles, PLDT said in an e-mailed statement.

“The roadmap sets annual targets for reduction in emissions on an absolute basis, as well as in terms of intensity, including emissions as a percentage of revenues,” it noted.

The group is currently undertaking various infrastructure projects, including the VITRO Sta. Rosa hyperscale data center, Jupiter cable system, and the upcoming Asia Direct Cable and Apricot Cable systems.

The projects are seen to boost the Philippines’ digital transformation efforts, as well as address future industry requirements for massive data capacity, high-speed connectivity, and more digital services.

“We have committed to embedding sustainability in the way we do business responsibly, to ensure significant and lasting value for future generations in the digital innovations that we offer,” said PLDT and Smart President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio.

Gary F. Ignacio, vice-president and head of the strategic business development sector, said that sustainability is a key consideration in the design of the VITRO Sta. Rosa hyperscale data center to ensure power utilization efficiency and the optimum use of scarce water resources.

According to the group, it has started producing its own power with the use of solar panels in some of its facilities such as those already installed in VITRO Clark and the soon-to-rise VITRO Sta. Rosa.

“PLDT has integrated renewable energy (RE) into the power mix of VITRO data centers starting at 20% of each site’s power consumption with the long-term goal to be fully powered by RE as more supply becomes available,” the group noted.

“The recently launched Jupiter cable system on the other hand was deployed through Horizontal Directional Drilling on the cable’s final mile approach to PH shorelines to minimize environmental disturbance within marine life ecosystems,” it added.

