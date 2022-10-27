LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines on Wednesday said the “airasia Super App” recently signed partnership deals with over 50 hotel groups from the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

“The massive boost of room inventories to ‘airasia hotels’ gives app users an extensive array of hotel options to choose from according to their budget via the airasia Super App, adding further convenience and value,” AirAsia said in an e-mailed statement.

The airline said the application has a daily active user database of 1.25 million who are scouring for travel deals.

“This enables airasia Super App to avail more marketing opportunities and visibility for each hotel partner while offering them extremely competitive rates,” it noted.

“As a hotel booking platform, airasia Super App offers consumers a choice of over 700,000 hotels worldwide, as well as the ability to earn and redeem airasia points,” it added.

On the app, the AirAsia group offers various products and services, including food, retail and e-commerce, same-day delivery, and ride-hailing, among others.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer of Capital A (AirAsia group), said: “When the travel industry was in full force, we were flying 100 million guests just on the AirAsia network alone, which translates into a valuable customer base.”

“This customer base is something that no other online travel agent (OTA) can offer aside from the airasia Super App because we are the only travel super app that also owns an airline group. With the revival of travel now and the capability of the airasia Super App’s strength as an OTA – reinforcing our hotel booking platform is crucial to capture and fulfill market demand,” he also said.

“It’s all about having a complete travel ecosystem that would create better value for our customers.” — Arjay L. Balinbin