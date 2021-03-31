Complete cloud adoption to happen earlier than expected, Huawei says

By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senior Reporter

HUAWEI Technologies Co., Ltd. said it expects 100% cloud adoption by enterprises globally before 2025, or one to two years earlier than expected, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate the digitalization of business processes.

“Do you know how many enterprises use cloud right now? Globally speaking, it’s about 81%. Originally, our estimates showed that cloud adoption would reach 100% for all enterprises by the year 2025. However, the pandemic has pushed a lot of organizations onto the cloud, and we are likely to see full cloud adoption one to two years earlier than we expected,” Ken Hu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, said at a recent online Industrial Digital Transformation Conference.

Huawei also expects 97% of large enterprises to use artificial intelligence or AI by 2025.

“77% of all cloud applications will be powered by AI,” Mr. Hu noted, adding that cloud is helping businesses reduce barriers to entry to all types of advanced digital technologies.

Because of the ongoing global health crisis, digitalization is speeding up and expanding to all sectors.

“It’s not just the internet companies anymore,” Mr. Hu said.

“We have seen a major shift to traditional industries, like manufacturing, education, healthcare finance, transportation, and energy,” he added.

Technologies like 5G, AI, cloud, and Internet of Things are refreshing business models as they “enhance user experience and drive efficiency,” according to Mr. Hu.

Peng Zhongyang, board member of Huawei Technologies and president of Huawei Enterprise BG (business group), discussed three principles for digital transformation.

“First, companies must continue to be customer-centric, which is the starting point of digital transformation,” he said.

“Secondly, they must seize two key factors: the convergence of technologies and scenarios is the key to digitalization, while cloud is critical to continuous optimization and value creation in the digital era.”

“Thirdly, businesses should focus on customer requirements to build a symbiotic and shared digital ecosystem from three dimensions: scenario exploration, capacity building, and a cooperation model to jointly create new value for industries,” Mr. Zhongyang added.