THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) said the public works ban for the May national elections will run from March 25 to May 8, 2022.

The commission’s spokesman James B. Jimenez said the public works ban covers disbursement and spending as well as construction activity. Works are typically frozen around election season in order not to influence the outcome of the polls. The intent is to deny politicians access to resources that may be used to improperly aid their campaigns.

“For the 2022 elections, the period of prohibition is from March 25, 2022 to May 8, 2022 as per the Calendar of Activities,” Mr. Jimenez said in a Viber message Tuesday.

National elections take place in May, coinciding with the peak dry-season period where construction works can be carried out with minimal disruption. Building during the rainy season tends to be more irregular because concrete cannot be poured in wet conditions.

Mr. Jimenez said the Comelec has not yet released a formal resolution on the matter, “but it is expected that the same will be released in due time.”

The spending ban for the 2019 midterm elections was between March 29 and May 12, 2019.

During the ban, spending activity is largely limited to emergency and maintenance works and salaries, with a few exceptions. The Comelec may be appealed to for other exceptions not listed. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago