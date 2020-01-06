Chinese kidnap victim rescued in Batangas

A CHINESE kidnap victim was rescued after his captors left him in Lobo, Batangas on Saturday, police said.

A concerned citizen found Zhang Meng Yu, 21, lying by the road in the village of Balatbat at noon.

The victim, who was blindfolded and hogtied, was brought to the Lobo District Hospital for medical treatment. He was then turned over to the police for an investigation.

Batangas Police Director Colonel Edwin Quilates said they had no additional details on Mr. Zhang.

His case was turned over to the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group.

An initial police report said the victims worked as a teacher at the Marina Bay in Pasay City.









It was unclear whether the victim was released after ransom was paid. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star