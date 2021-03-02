Century Properties raises P3B from bond offering

CENTURY Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) has raised P3 billion from its offering of three-year bonds due in 2024, which the listed property developer said was more than twice oversubscribed from the base offer.

“We raised P3 billion in fresh funds that will allow the company to continue its efforts towards prudent financial management, support the [capital expenditures] for vertical developments, and fund general corporate purposes including working capital,” CPG President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Marco R. Antonio said at the company’s virtual listing ceremony on Monday.

The three-year unsecured fixed rate retail bond carries a coupon rate of 4.8467% per annum. The company said the offer had drawn investor interest, prompting it to exercise the P1-billion oversubscription option to raise the offer to P3 billion.

“On CPG’s 35th year in Philippine real estate, not only did we achieve a successful fund-raising, the final demand of CPG’s bond offer was more than twice oversubscribed,” Mr. Antonio said.

China Bank Capital Corp. was the company’s assigned sole issue manager, lead underwriter, and sole book runner for the fund-raising.

“This bond issuance is our third consecutive capital market transaction for CPG, and we are very pleased with the market’s strong reception to this offering. It is a testament to investors’ confidence in the company amidst a challenging economic backdrop as well as support for its growth initiatives and expansion strategy,” China Bank Capital President Ryan Martin L. Tapia said in a statement.

CPG bonds are the third listing at the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. so far this year. Year-to-date listings now total P33.37 billion. Total level of tradable corporate debt instruments, meanwhile, amounts to P1.44 trillion issued by 53 companies, comprising 204 securities.

“We will proceed to our business expansion towards horizontal affordable housing and commercial leasing, while maintaining a foothold in vertical residential developments,” Mr. Antonio said.

Shares in CPG at the stock exchange rose by 1.23% to P0.41 per share on Monday. — K. C. G. Valmonte