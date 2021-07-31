Filipino flyweight boxer Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the flyweight division in the Tokyo Olympic Games after he defeated Mohamed Flissi of Algeria by unanimous decision in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena, Saturday.

Mr. Paalam, 23, made up for his height disadvantage with speed and precision in counter-punching to get the better of his opponent en route to the convincing victory.

All of the five judges scored the three-round fight, 30-27, in favor of the Bukidnon native.

The win was in follow-up to Mr. Paalam’s split decision win, 4-1, over Ireland’s Brendan Irvine in the Round of 32 early this week.

Mr. Paalam was the third Filipino boxer to reach the quarterfinals in the Tokyo Games after women’s featherweight Nesthy A. Petecio, who was to fight later on Saturday for a spot in the gold medal game, and middleweight Eumir Marcial, who is to see action in the quarters on Sunday.

The flyweight quarterfinal round is scheduled on Aug. 3. – Michael Angelo S. Murillo