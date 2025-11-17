President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has accepted the resignations of Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, Malacañang said on Monday.

Both officials tendered their resignation “out of delicadeza” after their names were dragged in the flood control scandal, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing.

“After their departments were mentioned in allegations related to the flood control anomaly currently under investigation and in recognition of the responsibility to allow the administration to address the matter appropriately,” she said.

Mr. Marcos appointed Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto as the new Executive Secretary, whle Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go will now head the Department of Finance.

Ms. Castro said Budget Undersecretary Rolando U. Toledo has been designated as officer in charge of the Department of Budget and Management.

“His designation ensures uninterrupted operations as the government prepares for the rollout of next year’s budget, ongoing recovery efforts in disaster-affected regions, and the continued funding of social and economic programs,” she added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana