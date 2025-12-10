METRO MANILA’S traffic agency on Wednesday said it would meet with National Government officials on Dec. 17 to finalize plans for the long-delayed rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), as the administration moves to revive the project in 2026 after resolving issues that stalled earlier efforts.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Transportation have signaled their intention to begin the overhaul by next year, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando S. Artes told a virtual news briefing.

He said the MMDA is preparing its own schedule and coordination plan, noting that the problems that disrupted past rehabilitation attempts have largely been settled.

He said the MMDA met last week with Transportation Secretary Giovanni B. Lopez and Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon to “iron out the details” of the renewed push. “We’ve addressed [the issues]. We will announce the details on Dec. 17.”

The EDSA rehabilitation is expected to be among the most disruptive but essential infrastructure projects in Metro Manila.

The 23-kilometer highway handles more than 400,000 vehicles a day, and agencies are racing to align engineering plans, utility relocations and traffic management plans to avoid the delays that hampered earlier attempts.

The DPWH said it expects to start initial repairs by January 2026. Officials stressed this would be the first phase of work rather than the full rehabilitation.

Mr. Dizon on Tuesday said the government aims to identify “a faster method” of repair to speed up completion and reduce disruptions.

Under the revised plan, the department is also looking to trim the estimated P15-billion project cost while seeking partners to help deliver the work.

The rehabilitation now includes improvements for pedestrians, such as wider sidewalks, expanded walkways and better access for persons with disabilities.

The traffic agency, meanwhile, is grappling with one of the worst surges on record. Vehicle volume on EDSA reached about 450,000 a day in the first two weeks of December.

Mr. Artes said adjustments include clearing alternate routes, working with transport officials to extend train and bus operations and urging the public to shift to mass transit.

He said last week’s six-hour gridlock along Marcos Highway stemmed from simultaneous mall sales, uncoordinated truck bans and enforcement operations that blocked lanes.

The MMDA has since met with local governments in the area and will conduct an inspection to unify traffic measures. More enforcers will be deployed, with cities committing additional support. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana