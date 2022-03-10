THE Board of Investments (BoI) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) signed a memorandum of understanding with Insight Supply Chain Solutions Corp. (InsightSCS Corp.) to develop solutions that will support the development of an integrated supply chain in the Philippines.

In a statement released on Thursday, BoI Governor Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego described the understanding, signed on Feb. 28, as a “crucial first step” to promote investment in the cold chain industry.

Ms. Ramos-Samaniego added that the partnership is considered a “milestone” for food security after the pandemic.

Under the partnership, the software company will develop a digital platform known as DeliverE 2.0: Cold Chain Integrated Supply Chain, which will allow real-time monitoring of cold chain assets and stored produce, enabling tracking and supply-demand forecasting for perishable produce.

“(We) will collaborate with InsightSCS in the development of DeliverE 2.0 to produce pertinent data, specifically a dashboard to locate existing cold storage service providers, present current and forecasted demand and supply as well as identify areas with gaps in service,” the BoI said.

The digital platform will be launched in key production areas in Luzon, specifically Benguet, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon, and Camarines Sur.

The project will focus on priority commodities like meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy, and fisheries, either fresh or processed.

Aside from farm goods, the BoI said, the cold chain can also help support the distribution of vaccines, extend the shelf life of produce, and ensure the availability of buffer stock in times of crisis. — Marielle C. Lucenio