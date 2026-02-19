THE HEALTH maintenance organization (HMO) industry saw its combined net income rise by nearly 300% last year as companies expanded their customer base and product offerings.

The HMO sector’s net profit stood at P3.99 billion in 2025, surging by 279.92% from P996.52 million in 2024, the Insurance Commission (IC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

This came as total revenues rose by 24.84% year on year to P101.56 billion from P81.36 billion, driven mainly by a 26.82% increase in membership fees to P98.46 billion from P77.64 billion.

Meanwhile, total healthcare benefits and claims disbursed by HMOs reached P74.64 billion, up by 19.35% or P12.1 billion from the previous year.

These payouts represented 76.5% of the total expenses incurred by the industry last year.

HMOs’ combined assets grew by 17.34% to P88.58 billion at end-2025.

Of this, total invested assets climbed by 23.11% to P22.6 billion from P18.36 billion.

Total equity rose by 21.82% to P13.91 billion in 2025 from P11.42 billion in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the sector’s liabilities increased by 16.55% to P74.67 billion last year from P64.06 billion in 2024.

“Recent statistics emphasize the continued improvement in the performance of the HMO industry in 2025, characterized by expanded membership and increased benefits delivered to members,” Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado said.

“This progress not only demonstrates the industry’s commitment to help augment the provision of quality healthcare, but also serves as an encouraging impetus to further strengthen healthcare protection for Filipinos.” — A.M.C. Sy