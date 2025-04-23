MAYA GROUP remained profitable in the first quarter as its digital banking arm booked strong loan growth, it said on Tuesday.

The financial technology (fintech) ecosystem said it continued to achieve net income profitability last quarter, which the group first reached at end-2024.

It added that it also saw faster revenue growth in the January-March period to build on the over 100% year-on-year increase in its topline in 2024.

“We are proud to deliver strong growth across all our products, continued scaling of our integrated ecosystem, and achieving net income profitability in Q1 2025. This reflects the strength of our model — anchored on innovation, disciplined execution, and a clear mission to expand access to digital financial services for millions of Filipinos,” Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder Shailesh Baidwan said in a statement.

“With a strong first quarter 2025 performance, Maya is on track to accelerate its ecosystem growth — expanding its credit portfolio, enhancing merchant offerings, growing its consumer platform with products like credit cards, and deepening its impact by democratizing finance in the Philippines,” the company added.

Maya Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., formerly Voyager Innovations Holdings, Pte. Ltd., is the parent holding company of Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc.

Maya Philippines is registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as an electronic money issuer, remittance and transfer company, operator of payment system, and virtual asset services provider.

Meanwhile, Maya Bank is one of the six BSP-licensed digital banks in the country.

PLDT Inc., Maya Innovations’ main shareholder, said in February that the Maya Group booked a profit in full-year 2024 and that Maya Bank has been in the black starting September 2024.

Maya Bank posted a net loss of P826.83 million in 2023, widening from the P729.77-million loss in 2022, its annual report showed.

Maya Group on Tuesday said its strong performance for the first quarter by driven by “robust lending activity and continued leadership in deposits and payments.”

Maya Bank’s loan disbursements reached nearly P28 billion in the first quarter alone, with cumulative disbursements now at P120 billion from P92 billion at end-2024.

The digital bank also ended the quarter with P43.6 billion in total deposits.

“This achievement highlights the trust Maya has built among its customers and its capacity to support accelerated credit expansion,” it said.

“Maya’s loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 51.1%, signaling strong credit demand and disciplined capital deployment,” it added.

Maya Bank’s nonperforming loan ratio was at 3.8% at end-March.

“Maya is also accelerating growth in its merchant business through an integrated payments and banking platform designed for large enterprises, as well as small and micro businesses. In 2024, Maya processed over P1 trillion in payments for merchants, leading the market in digital transactions,” it added.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — AMCS