SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life Philippines) has partnered with integrated healthcare platform Fullerton Health Philippines to offer healthcare solutions to Filipinos.

Under the companies’ strategic tie-up, they will offer new health and wellness solutions, including enhanced advisor and client offerings that combine financial planning and holistic wellness, as well as promote disease awareness and prevention, Sun Life Philippines said in a statement.

“By collaborating with Fullerton Health Philippines, we are taking a significant step towards our commitment to helping Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. With our expertise in financial planning and Fullerton Health Philippines’ top-notch healthcare services, we aim to empower individuals to not only secure their financial future, but also to prioritize their overall health and well-being,” Sun Life Philippines Chief Distribution Officer Alfonso D. Quitangon said.

“Our partnership is a realization of our vision, reinforcing our strategy to provide accessible and affordable care for all. As we jointly promote preventive health and wellbeing through wellness education, we build healthier communities,” Fullerton Health Philippines – RadLink Philippines Country General Manager Carmelita De Leon said.

Sun Life Philippines booked a premium income of P55.78 billion and a net income of P8.8 billion in 2023, based on data from the Insurance Commission. — A.M.C. Sy